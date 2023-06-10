LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Each Triple Crown race has seen a different winner.
Arcangelo, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, won the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Castellano also rode Mage, who won the Kentucky Derby.
Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race.
Earlier in the week, it was in question if the race was going to happen because of the air quality problems. Racing was canceled on Thursday due to the poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.
But the air quality improved on Friday as winds came out of the west.
Churchill Downs also suspended racing operations recently and removed the remainder of the spring meet to Ellis Park after 12 horse fatalities.
Forte came into the Belmont as the face after missing the Kentucky Derby and Preakness with a foot injury that came on the morning of the Derby.
Mage ended up winning the Kentucky Derby while National Treasure, trained by Bob Baffert, claimed the Preakness Stakes.
