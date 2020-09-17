LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Morgan Foley said she had a goal of playing a sport professionally. At first it was dreams of basketball and the WNBA, in part because she didn't even know there was professional softball. But there is and she is now in her fifth year getting paid to play.
A four-time All-American as a pitcher at Division Two power UIndy, the Assumption High School grad is playing in her most unusual season.
She is one of 56 players in a bubble, or shield as they're calling it in Rosemont, Illinois, outside Chicago. It features many national team players and a number of international stars as well. The games are nationally televised every Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The league runs for six weeks and is run by Athletes Unlimited. The protocols for Foley are similar to those being followed in the NBA bubble.
And the league has some motivational twists, such as bonus money for the players based on things like hits and outs and winning innings as well as games and a draft held every Tuesday to re-shuffle the four teams.
"It's exciting," said Foley. "I get nervous every draft. I don't know why. I know I'm going to get picked. What team will I be on? Who will I get to play with? What color am I going to wear? It's fun though because you're getting to meet 55 other great athletes."
When the six weeks are up in the shield, Foley will turn her attention to her upcoming wedding December 12th to Kaleb Ort, a pitcher in the Yankees farm system whom she met during a battle of the sexes-type exhibition.
"He hates when I tell people this," said Foley. "He attempted to hit and he struck out off of me."
Certainly a memorable 'how did you meet?' story. One to tell the grandkids.
