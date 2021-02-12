LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine used a hot-shooting stretch early in the second half to build a 17-point lead at North Alabama. That was enough to survive a much cooler stretch over the final nine and a half minutes and claim a ninth consecutive win, 66-64 over the Lions.
The Knights (12-5, 9-2) got 24 points and nine rebounds from the reigning ASUN co-Player of the Week, Pedro Bradshaw. He made all nine of his free throws.
After trailing through parts of the first half, Bellarmine pulled ahead for a 35-30 lead at halftime. An onslaught of 3s keyed a 17-4 run to give them a 56-39 lead with 12:55 to play. But they didn't make a field goal in the final nine minutes and scored just 4 points in that stretch.
"Our focus after the game was learn from tonight, recover for tomorrow," Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said. "North Alabama is a brutally athletic team. They're really good.
"Was our execution perfect? No," Davenport continued. "That's what the challenge is for tomorrow."
The two teams will meet on the court again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
