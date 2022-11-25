LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 15 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- Christian Academy's senior running back Gavin Copenhaver, flashing his power and speed for a 71-yard jaunt to the end zone as part of CAL's 50-7 rout of Ashland Blazer in a 3A.
- Bardstown's Shannon Tonge received this punt against Mason County, fakes the handoff and found room to run down the right sideline. Tonge goes 72 yards to the three, setting up a touchdown in Bardstown's 38-28 win over Mason County
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 15
Who had the best play of Week 15 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
First Down Friday Stories:
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 14
- South Oldham's Sam Reagan wins Best Play of Week 13
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 13
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.