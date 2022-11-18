LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 14 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.

  • Holy Cross' Jayce Hardesty - His second touchdown of the second quarter went 76 yards on the reverse as the Cougars advanced.
  • Ballard's Grant Berkley - He's thrown a perfect pass from quarterback Tristian Hawkins for the touchdown as the Bruins won big.
  • Bardstown's Shannon Tonge - He takes the return back for 72 yards as the Tigers scored 66 points to advance.

