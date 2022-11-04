LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 12 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- Ballard's Kameron Horton - Quarterback Tristan Hawkins found Horton on a quick slant and he makes multiple defenders miss on his way to a touchdown.
- Bullitt East's Camron Brogan - Quarterback Travis Egan connects with Brogan who takes it 36 yards to the end zone as Bullitt East has won 10 straight.
- Atherton's Trenton Spurling - He wrestles away from multiple defenders and heads for the end zone.
Best Play of Week 12
Who had the best play of Week 12 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
