LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 9 of the high school football season.
With 57% of the votes, the Week 9 title belongs to Ballard's Jaden Minkins, who took a punt return all the way back for a touchdown.
Minkins was part of the special teams unit that won Best Play Week 2 for securing a blocked field goal and taking it down the sideline for a touchdown.
ZahRon Washburn from duPont Manual had the second-most votes while Kentucky Country Day's Dylan Keene came in third.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 9
Who had the best play of Week 9 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
