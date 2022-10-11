LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 8 of the high school football season.
With 85% of the votes, the Week 8 title belongs to North Harrison's Sawyer Wetzel, who found room off-tackle, cut back and exploded for a 90-yard touchdown.
Fern Creek's James White had the second-most votes while Bethlehem's Cooper Stone came in third.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 8
Who had the best play of Week 8 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
