LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 8 of the high school football season.

With 85% of the votes, the Week 8 title belongs to North Harrison's Sawyer Wetzel, who found room off-tackle, cut back and exploded for a 90-yard touchdown. 

Fern Creek's James White had the second-most votes while Bethlehem's Cooper Stone came in third. 

Best Plays of the Week -- Week 8

Who had the best play of Week 8 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?

You voted:

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags