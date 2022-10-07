LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 8
You voted:
- Bethlehem's Cooper Stone connects with Hayden Osborne, who hauls in the pass and takes it 70 yards for a touchdown
- Fern Creek's James White bobbles a pass from Travis Egan — the ball gets tipped up — and he still comes down with a crazy catch
- North Harrison's Sawyer Wetzel finds room off-tackle, cuts back and explodes 90 yards for a touchdown
