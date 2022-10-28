LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 11 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- St. Xavier's Sam Crum - Crum stretched the Tigers lead against Bowling Green by picking off the pass and taking it back 21 yards for the touchdown.
- Ballard's Journey Wyche - He caught the screen pass and then did the rest as he went for the touchdown. Ballard won big over North Hardin.
- Male's Dalario Ezell-St. Clair - Manual is looking for a big play down field but he puts the game to rest with the interception.
Best Play of Week 11
Who had the best play of Week 11 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
You voted:
