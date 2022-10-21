LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- Bullitt East's Nolan Davenport - Quarterback Travis Egan threw it deep as Davenport made the great catch as the Chargers defeated district rival Male.
- St. Xavier's defense - Pleasure Ridge Park had possession then Sam Crum came in on the safety blitz for the big hit and Tyler Neal grabbed the ball for the fumble recovery.
- duPont Manual's Chaz Stallard - Tyree Stoner finds Stallard on the screen and he makes one defender miss on his way to the big gain.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 10
Who had the best play of Week 10 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
You voted:
Related Stories:
- Ballard's Jaden Minkins wins Best Play Week 9 for punt return touchdown
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 9
- North Harrison's Sawyer Wetzel wins Best Play Week 8 for 90-yard touchdown
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 8
- New Albany's Elijah Jennings wins Best Play Week 7 for running through Jeffersonville's defense
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 7
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.