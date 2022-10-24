LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 10 of the high school football season.
With 84% of the votes, the Week 10 title belongs to St. Xavier's defense. Pleasure Ridge Park had possession, but Sam Crum had a big hit which forced a fumble then Tyler Neal was able to recover the ball for the Tigers.
Bullitt East's Nolan Davenport had the second-most votes while duPont Manual's Chaz Stallard came in third.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 10
Who had the best play of Week 10 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
