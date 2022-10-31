LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 11 of the high school football season.
With 55% of the votes, the Week 11 title belongs to Male's Dalario Ezell-St. Clair. In "The Old Rivalry," Manual was looking for a big play down field, but Ezell-St. Clair put the game to rest with a big interception.
Ballard's Journey Wyche had the second-most votes while St. Xavier's Sam Crum came in third.
First Down Friday Stories:
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 11
- St. Xavier's defense wins Best Play Week 10 for fumble recovery after big hit
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 10
- Ballard's Jaden Minkins wins Best Play Week 9 for punt return touchdown
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 9
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.