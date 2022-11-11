LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 13 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- St. Xavier's Adam Boone - Quarterback Trevor Havill threw it to Boone with four seconds to go in the first half and he snagged it for the touchdown. Male knocked off the defending champs in overtime.
- duPont Manual's Jeremiah Blakey - He went for 75 yards in the kickoff return touchdown. Bullitt East downed Manual to advance.
- South Oldham's Sam Reagan - Quarterback Nick Hamilton threw up a 44-yard touchdown pass to Reagan as the Dragons dominated Seneca.
Best Play of Week 13
Who had the best play of Week 13 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
First Down Friday Stories:
- Atherton's Trenton Spurling wins Best Play Week 12 for pick-6
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 12
- Male's Dalario Ezell-St. Clair wins Best Play Week 11 for game-sealing interception
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 11
- St. Xavier's defense wins Best Play Week 10 for fumble recovery after big hit
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 10
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.