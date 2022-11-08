LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 12 of the high school football season.
With 45% of the votes, the Week 12 title belongs to Atherton's Trenton Spurling. He picked off the pass attempt and made his way past everyone else to score a touchdown.
Ballard's Kameron Horton had the second-most votes while Bullitt East's Camron Brogan came in third.
First Down Friday Stories:
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 12
- Male's Dalario Ezell-St. Clair wins Best Play Week 11 for game-sealing interception
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 11
- St. Xavier's defense wins Best Play Week 10 for fumble recovery after big hit
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 10
- Ballard's Jaden Minkins wins Best Play Week 9 for punt return touchdown
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 9
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.