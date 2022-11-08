LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 12 of the high school football season.

With 45% of the votes, the Week 12 title belongs to Atherton's Trenton Spurling. He picked off the pass attempt and made his way past everyone else to score a touchdown.

Ballard's Kameron Horton had the second-most votes while Bullitt East's Camron Brogan came in third.

