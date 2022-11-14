LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 13 of the high school football season.
With 91.4% of the vote, the Week 13 title belongs to South Oldham's Sam Reagan. Dragon quarterback Nick Hamilton threw up a 44-yard touchdown pass to Reagan as the Dragons dominated Seneca.
Reagan finished with two touchdown catches and 66 receiving yards against Seneca. The senior leads the Dragons with 570 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season.
duPont Manual's Jeremiah Blakey finished second with 5.5% of the vote after he went 75 yards for a kickoff return touchdown. St. Xavier's Adam Boone was third with 3.1% of the vote.
First Down Friday Stories:
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 12
- Male's Dalario Ezell-St. Clair wins Best Play Week 11 for game-sealing interception
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 11
- St. Xavier's defense wins Best Play Week 10 for fumble recovery after big hit
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 10
- Ballard's Jaden Minkins wins Best Play Week 9 for punt return touchdown
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 9
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.