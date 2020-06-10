LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- Wednesday is Draft Day for Major League Baseball. The first of five rounds in the game's free agent draft will unfold at 7 p.m. on ESPN and the MLB Network.
At least one (left-handed starting pitcher Reid Detmers) and likely two (right-hander Bobby Miller) are expected to be selected in the 29 first-round selections.
Detmers has been forecast to go as high as No. 6 and no lower than 11th. Several mock drafts tied Miller to the New York Yankees, who pick No. 28, or Dodgers, who pick 29th.
That will be the final pick in round one because the Astros were stripped of their first-round selection as one punishment in a sign-stealing scandal.
With professional baseball on hold this spring because of the novel corona virus, MLB reduced the 2020 draft from 40 rounds to five.
This will be the 14th consecutive season that at least two players from coach Dan McDonnell's powerful program will be taken.
To celebrate the occasion as well as the return of baseball in this minor form, I compiled this By The Numbers look at the Cardinals, MLB and the draft:
72 -- Number of Louisville players drafted in the last 13 seasons.
21 -- Louisville players drafted in program history prior to McDonnell's arrival as head coach in 2007.
17 -- Cardinals who have made it to the big leagues since 2007.
The 17 players include pitchers Trystan Magnuson; B.J. Rosenberg; Justin Marks; Dean Kiekhefer; Tony Zych; Cody Ege; Kyle McGrath; Matt Koch; Josh Rogers; Chad Green and Nick Burdi.
The position players include Nick Solak; Adam Engel; Chris Dominguez; Adam Duvall and Will Smith. All but Dominguez played in the major leagues last season.
Former national player of the year Brendan McKay pitched and appeared as a designated hitter for Tampa Bay last season.
1 -- Number of Cardinals in that group to make the MLB All-Star game. Duvall, also a product of Butler High School, earned two plate appearance in the 2016 game as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. Duvall was traded to the Braves in 2018.
27 -- Number of MLB teams that have selected at least one U of L player during that period.
3 -- Teams that have not drafted a Louisville player since 2007 -- Kansas City, Houston, Colorado.
8 -- Most Louisville players taken by one team. The team is the Chicago White Sox, who drafted second baseman Logan Johnson; pitcher Thomas Royse; Engel, an outfielder; pitcher Zack Burdi; pitcher Cade McClure; pitcher Lincoln Henzman; outfielder Austin Conway and outfielder Logan Taylor. (Only Engel has made the big leagues).
5 -- Three other teams (San Francisco; the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay) have drafted five Louisville players.
4 -- First-round selections, all since 2016 when Corey Ray was taken fifth by Milwaukee, Zack Burdi 26th by the White Sox and Smith, 32nd by the Dodgers.
McKay became the highest pick in program history when he went No. 4 to Tampa three years ago.
Technically, Trystan Magnuson was a compensatory pick in the first round in 2007, although he was selected No. 56 overall.
26 -- Number of U of L players selected in the first five rounds since 2007.
7 -- Number of times at least seven Cardinals have been selected in a season since 2007. Those seasons were 2010; 2013; 2014; 2016; 2017; 2018 and 2019.
36 -- Two Louisville players selected in the 36th round beat the odds and made the big leagues. Both are left-handed pitchers.
Dean Kiekhefer pitched for St. Louis in 2016 and Oakland in 2018 after he was drafted 1099th overall by the Cardinals in 2010.
Kyle McGrath pitched in 21 games for San Diego in 2017-18. McGrath was drafted No. 1077 by the Padres in 2014.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.