LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you finish 4-28, an 8-24 season would be a 100% upgrade and still unacceptable, right? I get that.
But how many wins should be required to stop the howling around the University of Louisville basketball team?
Would a dozen do it, a jump of 200% in the win column?
How about a 16-16 season?
Or do the Cards have to get to 20 wins and strong consideration for the men's NCAA basketball tournament?
What about Kentucky? How many games does John Calipari need to win to get people to stop talking about Kansas State and St. Peter's and the relentless roster churn?
Can Mike Woodson do something that has not been done at Indiana since 2008, direct the program to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments? Without Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino?
Considering there are still more than five months on the clock until the 2023-24 begins, we have plenty of time to fuss about all this.
But Bart Torvik, the masterful creator of barttorvik.com one of the top college basketball analytics sites, has already plugged in the numbers for the latest additions to all of the men's program in Division I.
His numbers include projected rankings, conference finishes, overall record, league record and leading scorers.
What screams like have a great Memorial Day more than looking at what Torvik forecasts for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana, Bellarmine and Western Kentucky?
Enjoy — and pass the baked beans.
LOUISVILLE
- Overall ranking: No. 132.
- Finished No. 263 last season.
- Conference ranking: 13th, ahead of Syracuse and Notre Dame, just behind Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
- 15th last season.
- Final record: 12-19.
- 4-28 last season.
- Conference record: 7-13.
- 2-18 last season.
- Leading scorers: Wing Tre White 14.4 points per game; guard Mike James 13.3; Skyy Clark 10.3.
KENTUCKY
- Overall ranking: No. 22.
- Finished No. 26 last season.
- Conference ranking: tied for fourth with Florida, behind (in order) Tennessee, Texas A&M and Alabama.
- Third last season.
- Final record: 21-10.
- 22-12 last season.
- Conference record: 11-7.
- 12-6 last season.
- Leading scorers: Guard Antonio Reeves 15.2; Wing Justin Edwards 15; center Aaron Bradshaw 11.2.
INDIANA
- Overall ranking: No. 25.
- Finished No. 35 last season.
- Conference ranking: Third, behind Michigan State and Purdue.
- Finished tied for second last season.
- Final record: 20-11.
- 23-12 last season.
- Conference record: 12-8.
- 12-8 last season.
- Leading scorers: Guard Xavier Johnson 15.3; forward Mackenzie Mgbako 13.8; center Kel'el Ware 10.4.
BELLARMINE
- Overall ranking: No. 250.
- Finished No. 253 last season.
- Conference ranking: ninth in ASUN.
- Finished tied for seventh last season.
- Final record: 13-19.
- 15-18 last season.
- Conference record: 7-11.
- 9-9 last season.
- Leading scorers: Ben Johnson 13.9; Pete Suder 12.9.
WESTERN KENTUCKY
- Overall ranking: No. 211
- Finished No. 181 last season.
- Conference ranking: eighth in Conference USA.
- Finished tied for sixth last season.
- Final record: 12-19
- 17-16 last season.
- Conference record: 7-13
- 8-12 last season.
- Leading scorers: Brandon Newman 15.2; Dontaie Allen 14.3
