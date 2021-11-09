BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Bob Knight preached defense first, defense second, defense forever during his 29-season Hall of Fame run as the Indiana University basketball coach.
Ball State dropped 77 on the Hoosiers in Knight’s first game 50 years ago.
Lafayette put 66 on IU in Kelvin Sampson’s first game at IU.
Tom Crean’s IU debut was an 83-65 win over Northwestern State.
Nobody has forgotten the 90-69 uppercut Indiana State dropped on Archie Miller four years ago when the Sycamores marched into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and made 17 three-point field goals in Miller’s opener.
Mike Woodson, a former Knight player, introduced himself as the latest coach tasked with making Indiana basketball nationally relevant again. He promised defense mattered greatly to him.
It showed — and it was necessary.
Indiana squeezed 11 consecutive missed field goals and three turnovers out of Eastern Michigan to start the game Tuesday night, and the Hoosiers scrambled to a 68-62 victory in Woodson’s debut.
The Hoosiers needed every minute of that defensive effort because they wobbled on offense. They missed 20 of 24 three-point shots as well as eight of 20 free throws while squandering nearly every bit of a 21-point lead in the second half.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 21 points. Xavier Johnson, the point guard who transferred from Pittsburgh, scored 14, including a critical layup in the final 20 seconds after Eastern Michigan cut IU’s lead to 64-62.
It was the fewest points allowed by an IU team in a coach’s debut since St. Joseph’s scored 62 against IU in Lou Watson’s first game on Dec. 1, 1965.
Let it be known that on Eastern Michigan’s first offensive possession Indiana forced a shot clock violation.
The Hoosiers were choppy on offense. Too many turnovers. More quick three-point field goals than Miller allowed or Knight would have approved.
But Woodson pledged that he would bring a faster, aggressive style — and that’s what the Hoosiers attempted to deliver.
Parker Stewart, one of the team’s four transfers, made back-to-back three-pointers to open the game.
Indiana made only two more threes the remainder of the game, while Eastern Michigan made six of 11 in the second half.
The Hoosiers return home to play Northern Illinois on Friday night before facing a more difficult challenge against St. John’s in Bloomington on Nov. 17.
