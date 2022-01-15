LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The latest complaint that coach Chris Mack had about his sagging University of Louisville men's basketball team was he could never be certain about anybody’s performance.
The complaint remains. So does the mystery of when the Cardinals will win another game.
After building a 5-point first-half lead, the Cardinals staggered over the final 27 minutes and lost to Pittsburgh, 65-53, Saturday at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.
"I think we're lost right now, just as a group," said Malik Williams, the Cards' senior captain. "To lose to two of the teams we had already beaten, that says a lot."
In one stretch the Cardinals went 21 minutes and eight seconds without making a three-point field goal attempt, a streak of 14 consecutive misses.
Louisville finished 7 of 28 — 25% — from distance. Three Cards scored in double figures — Malik Williams (12), Noah Locke (10) and El Ellis (10). Louisville was also outscored 34-16 in the paint. As a team, Louisville made only a third of its 57 field goal attempts.
"A few rushed," Williams said. "Just guys getting off quick shots."
As a captain as well as a fifth-year player, Williams said that he blamed himself for the Cards' 3-game slide as they lost to Florida State, North Carolina State and Pitt by an average of more than a dozen points.
Mack said that was not true, saying that as the head coach he deserved 100 percent of the blame
The loss was the third straight for the Cardinals, who slipped to 10-7 overall and 4-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
On Saturday, Pitt was ranked No. 177 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer power formula, the worst ranking of the 15 ACC teams. The loss was Louisville’s fifth this season to a team with a ranking of 100 or worse, putting the Cardinals on course to miss the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.
Mack shuffled his lineup. He started three guards (Jerrod West, Ellis and Locke), in addition to Williams and Samuell Williamson. It was the eighth starting lineup Mack has used this season.
The Cards also began the game in a zone defense, instead of the man-to-man Pack Line style that Mack has usually preferred. Louisville was without frontcourt player Sydney Curry. After scoring 22 points against North Carolina State Wednesday, Curry suffered a foot injury at practice.
The Cardinals return home for two home games next week. Boston College will visit the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night. On Saturday the Cards will host Notre Dame. The program will retire Russ Smith’s uniform number 2 during a ceremony at that game.
