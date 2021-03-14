LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The bracket for the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be revealed at 6 p.m. during a tournament special on CBS Sports, Channel 32 in the Louisville market.
Plenty to see here for fans of Morehead State and Rick Pitino (now the coach at Iona), whose teams are already safely locked into the 68-team field.
Nothing to see her for fans of Kentucky, Bellarmine, Indiana or Western Kentucky. Those programs will not be dancing in the NCAA party.
And, then there is Louisville.
On Thursday, I predicted the Cards were safely in the field — unless 5 crazy things happened in the conference tournaments.
Well, a few crazy things happened, like Georgetown and Patrick Ewing blasting through security and the Big East Tournament, creating a fresh wave of Hoya Paranoia.
But 5 crazy things have not happened. So I’m sticking with my story that Louisville will play on Thursday, likely in a first-round game at either Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana or Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana as a No. 11.
It’s too soon for the Cards to exhale, especially if Cincinnati steals another bid by upsetting Houston in the final of the American Athletic Conference final, which will tip at 3:15 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas. The Bearcats are a legitimate bid thief, although Houston beat the Bearcats by 38 points 3 weeks ago.
But early Sunday afternoon, I checked 7 bracket projections that I trust. Louisville made the field in all 7.
Let’s all the roll:
Joe Lunardi, ESPN (Bracket link.)
Louisville third-to-last team invited, No. 11 seed vs, Utah State, also an 11, in a first-round game Thursday night.
Morehead State — No. 14 seed vs. Arkansas, a 3-seed
Iona — No. 15 seed vs. Alabama, a 2-seed
Dave Ommen Bracketville (Bracket link.)
Louisville, fifth-to-last team invited; No. 11 seed vs. Colorado, a 6-seed.
Morehead State, No. 14 seed vs. Arkansas, a 3-seed.
Iona, No 16 seed vs. Michigan, a 1-seed.
Kevin Pulsipher (Bracket link.)
Louisville, No. 11 seed, one of the last four in with Syracuse, Utah State and Drake. No matchup projection but would be Utah State or Drake.
Morehead State, No. 14 seed. No game projected.
Iona — No. 16 seed. No game projected.
Brad Wachtel’s Facts and Bracks (Bracket link.)
Louisville, No. 11 seed vs. Texas Tech, No. 6 seed.
Morehead State, No. 14 seed vs. Arkansas, No. 3 seed.
Iona, No. 15 seed vs. Iowa, No. 2 seed
Warren Nolan (Bracket link.)
Louisville, No. 11 seed, last team in, against Utah State, a No. 11 seed, in first-round game
Morehead State, No. 14 seed vs. Kansas No. 3 seed
Iona, No. 16 seed vs. Illinois, No. 1 seed
Andy Bottoms, Inside the Hall. (Bracket link.)
Louisville, No. 11 seed vs. Missouri, No. 6 seed
Morehead State, No. 14 seed vs. Arkansas, No. 3 seed.
Iona, No. 16 seed vs. Illinois, No. 1 seed
Delphi Bracketology (Bracket link.)
Louisville, No. 12 seed, first-round game vs. St. Louis, also a 12 seed.
Morehead State, No. 14 seed vs. West Virginia, a 3-seed
Iona, No. 16 seed vs. Illinois No. 1 seed.
