LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Indiana University football team lost its most experienced defensive player, linebacker Marcelino Ball, before the season kicked off.
The Hoosiers have been without other solid players since October because of injuries, the novel coronavirus and personal reasons.
Saturday at an empty Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, No. 10 Indiana had to show if it could continue its dream season without its best player — quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
After 10 consecutive losses to Wisconsin by an average of more than 35 points, Indiana out-toughed the Badgers, 14-3, for their sixth win in seven games. IU coach Tom Allen has positioned himself to win the national coach of the year award.
The Indiana defense did not allow a touchdown for the second time in the last four games.
Jack Tuttle replaced Penix — and delivered a Hollywood moment, sprinting back to the field to play midway through the fourth quarter after he had to go to the locker room following a blow to the head.
Although he was a top recruit (for Utah) in 2018, this was the first college start for Tuttle, a high school star in suburban San Diego.
The moment did not swallow Tuttle, other than one sloppy fumble on a quarterback sneak in the third quarter. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 122 yards without an interception.
He threw a pair of touchdown passes. At least one came on a throw that would not have been automatic for Penix to make.
The first was also the first TD pass of his career — a sharp 1-yard throw to tight end Peyton Hendershot. The second was the more difficult throw, a 7-yard rainbow over the shoulders of a Wisconsin cornerback in the left corner of the end zone.
Tuttle should have had a third TD pass, but Miles Marshall dropped the ball inside the Wisconsin 20-yard line in the third quarter without a defender within 10 yards.
Indiana will return to Bloomington for the Hoosiers’ final game of the regular season, Dec. 12 at Memorial Stadium. IU will host Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game.
Purdue and coach Jeff Brohm slipped to 2-4 on Saturday. The Boilermakers were beaten at home by Nebraska, 37-27.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.