LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be ample opportunities to discuss quarterback skills, defensive formations and recruiting priorities for the University of Louisville football team.
This is not the day for that, even after Scott Satterfield introduced the first four players who committed to the new Cardinals’ staff.
This is a day to discuss laughter and to learn about a head coach willing to sit down and eat lunch with a stranger at a coaching clinic five years ago. And an assistant coaching staff that is not expected to start the work day without taking their children to school.
Satterfield introduced five members of the U of L staff Wednesday.
I can’t explain why Appalachian State ruled the Sun Belt Conference the last four seasons. I can explain why these five men signed up to help Satterfield improve and inspire a U of L program that marinated in misery for more than a season.
“Coach Satterfield is one of the best people that I have ever met,” said Dwayne Ledford, who joined Satterfield as his offensive coordinator after serving as the offensive line coach at North Carolina State the last three seasons.
“It’s genuine. It’s not something that’s talked about, but you see him living it every day. The way he interacts with his family, the way that his family is always around. The way he is with the players.
“You’ll hear a lot of laughter, and you’ll hear a lot of fun going on with the coaching staff, because we have fun working together. I think that really feeds into the program.”
As Ledford runs the new Louisville offense, Bryan Brown will direct the defense. He directed the defense at App State this season, a unit that ranked sixth nationally in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed.
Don’t tell this to the head coaches who preach that you must work 25 hours a day, but Brown said he developed the App State defense without consistently arriving at work before 8 a.m. or without consistently staying at work until 1 a.m.
“It’s not like ‘Man, is he still down there (in his office)?’" Brown said. "'Man, we can’t leave yet.’ He’s not that type (of coach).
“When you’re done, you’re done. As long as you do your job, that’s the most important thing. That’s what he believes in, and that’s why he has been so successful. You’ve got to trust the guy that’s sitting next to you that he’s going to do his job.”
One more story. ShaDon Brown, a Danville native, will coach the U of L safeties. He worked at Colorado the last two seasons. This will be his first opportunity on one of Satterfield’s staffs.
What is their connection?
Several years ago, Brown attended a national coaching clinic in Texas. He was sitting alone in a dining area enjoying his lunch. Big-name head coaches were scattered across the room. Satterfield saw Brown sitting by himself. He asked if he was OK if he joined Brown.
“I never forgot that,” Brown said. “It showed me what kind of man he is.”
Will that translate into big-time winning for the Louisville football program?
That is the plan. It worked marvelously for Satterfield at Appalachian State. There are no guarantees that it will work at Louisville, just as this is not a prediction that a family friendly way of coaching will flop.
There are too many factors that impact the product and results. One is talent. With only four signees because of the timing of the coaching change, Satterfield and his guys must scramble to find eight to 10 more players for the second signing day in February.
The primary improvement Louisville makes next season will have to come from players already here. The most interesting comment I heard from any of the new assistants came from Brown, who has been described as a future star by Satterfield.
Brown said that he watched video of Louisville’s 2018 defense for several days before he left his office to recruit.
The Cards allowed 197 points and 2,400 yards per game last season (tiny exaggeration), but Brown said that he was impressed by the speed, size and talent that he saw on video. Brown will change Louisville’s defensive alignment. Brown said that he meant no disrespect but that several players were utilized out of position.
“It was very eye-opening, because I saw a lot of talent on this football team,” Brown said.
Here is the message I took from that: Brown saw a group of guys who lost the joy of playing football. Encouragement, not fear, will become the primary motivating tool of the new staff.
Don’t confuse that with weakness. Players will be disciplined and accountable. They will work. But they will also be rewarded.
“We’re family oriented,” Brown said. “You know what you get...
“...he is a players coach. That’s why his guys play so hard for him each and every day. He’s just awesome to work for.”
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.