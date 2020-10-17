LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Tony Dungy and Mike Tirico form part of NBC’s A-Team of football announcers. When they watched the Louisville battle Notre Dame on Saturday, they saw what many people have observed while watching the Cardinals this season:
A team better than it’s 1-3 record.
"Louisville is better than their record shows," Dungy said, several times. "We knew that by watching the tape."
Check that. Dungy, Tirico and America saw a team that is better than a record — now 1-4 — after Notre Dame survived, 12-7.
Louisville did not have to play perfect football to beat Notre Dame. Scott Satterfield's team could have pulled off an upset of the No. 4 Fighting Irish by playing reasonably well.
Defensively, the Cardinals did that.
Offensively, they did not. They managed only 234 yards, 139 passing and 95 running.
Louisville was better than it played against Pittsburgh or Georgia Tech, but the Cardinals were not good enough to defeat Notre Dame.
Favored by 17, the Irish huffed and puffed before they finally secured their 22nd straight home victory by powering for a first down inside the Louisville 20-yard line in the final 90 seconds.
"(Louisville has) done as well as anybody we’ve seen with the Notre Dame running game,” Dungy said.
The Cardinals went to South Bend, Indiana, to win — not to make the Irish sweat. Louisville couldn’t score in the first half but stuffed the Notre Dame running game and limited the Irish to two field goals.
Before Saturday, Notre Dame had the second-best running game in the Atlantic Coast Conference, averaging nearly 271 yards per game and 6.3 yards per carry. Against U of L, Notre Dame managed 4.7.
"You have to be impressed by (the Louisville) secondary," Dungy said in the second quarter. "There haven’t been many open receivers."
The Cards scored the first points of the second half, moving ahead 7-6. Satterfield shocked Notre Dame by dialing up an onside kick to feed the momentum. Louisville appeared to recover the kick, but the play was overturned because of a penalty.
Notre Dame scored on its next possession. Quarterback Ian Back cut back into the left edge of the end zone to complete a 13-yard scoring run with 3:43 to play.
Nobody scored the rest of the day.
"Their defense played outstanding football today," Dungy said. "Their offense, when they had to move the ball, made some plays."
The trip to northern Indiana was the third consecutive road game for Satterfield’s team. The Cardinals return to Cardinal Stadium next Saturday to host Florida State.
The Seminoles were scheduled to play North Carolina on Saturday night. They are 1-3 with their only victory over Jacksonville State, a program from the Football Championship Series Subdivision. Florida State lost at Notre Dame, 42-26, Oct. 10.
