LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This was the kind of game that pinned a losing record on the University of Louisville football team last season.
Back and forth. Decided by a snap or two. Turnovers and careless penalties to howl about. There for the taking until it wasn’t.
The Cards came close against Wake Forest, Virginia, Clemson and Air Force in 2021. But that’s not winning. It was 4 defeats by a combined 13 points, none by more than 6.
It happened again Friday night at Cardinal Stadium. Ahead by a touchdown a minute into the fourth quarter and still ahead by 3 with less than 8 minutes to play, Louisville floundered at closing time — again.
This time it was Florida State 35, Louisville 31. The Cards lost on a night when they generated nearly 500 yards of offense and out-gained the visitors by 40 yards.
The Seminoles outscored the Cards 21-10 in the second half. They put an exclamation point on the finish when Cards’ quarterback Malik Cunningham overthrew a receiver on the right sideline and the Seminoles’ Kevin Knowles intercepted the pass in front of the Louisville bench with 37 seconds left.
Louisville needed to win this game. They defeated Florida State the last two seasons. After beating Duquesne and Louisiana State, the Seminoles were eyeing a return to the Top 25. FSU coach Mike Norvell was moving off the hot seat.
Ten NFL scouts turned out as did representatives from a pair of bowl games. The team that won this game was the team most likely to spend a least a little more time near the top of the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference with Clemson, Wake Forest and North Carolina State.
The Cards dropped to 1-2, 0-2 in the league.
FSU quarterback Jordan Travis completed the first 11 passes he attempted — and then left the game in the second quarter with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Travis, a transfer from Louisville, did not return.
The Seminoles depended on Tate Rodemaker, a redshirt sophomore whose career numbers showed 4 interceptions and no touchdown passes.
Rodemaker wasn’t Travis, but he was certainly trouble for the Louisville defense, throwing the first two TD passes of his career and leading FSU to 3 touchdowns in the second half.
Louisville’s victory against Central Florida last Friday in Orlando stirred more fans back on board. The announced crowd of 46,459 was larger than 5 of 7 U of L home games last season, all but the Clemson and Kentucky games.
The first quarter was nothing but yardage and points in both directions.
The Seminoles roared to 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns as quarterback Jordan Travis completed his first 11 throws. FSU averaged nearly 13 yards per snap.
Louisville was not as prolific but the Cards were more effective. They also scored twice, generating 151 yards, mixing the passing game (85 yards) with a solid running attack (66 yards). Plus U of L benefitted by a missed 36-yard field goal by FSU.
The pace slowed in the second quarter. The Cards were the only team to score, moving ahead 21-14 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Trevion Cooley, his first touchdown this season.
That situation flipped in the third quarter. FSU tied it with a touchdown in the third quarter while the Cards failed to score.
Louisville honored former star halfback Michael Bush and his No. 19 jersey, making his one of 26 players to have his number honorees.
The Cards will play the second of their 6 home games next Saturday at noon when South Florida visits.
The Bulls lost to BYU before defeating Howard. USF will play Florida Saturday. They were 2-10 last season, and Phil Steele picked the Bulls to finish ninth in the American Athletic Conference.
