LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —It was the most delightful 35 minutes of the University of Louisville men’s basketball season.
Better than the Western Kentucky game. Better than anything that has gone down since Kenny Payne took charge of the Cardinals.
The ball moved. The players shared. The shots went in.
Louisville put 13 points on the trademark Syracuse 2-3 zone in less than 2 1/2 minutes. I’ve seen U of L teams coached by Rick Pitino and Denny Crum freeze against that zone.
The crowd in the KFC Yum! Center stood, roared and fully invested in the idea of an upset over Syracuse. They appreciated seeing the grit that has been missing on too many nights this season.
Of course, it was followed by 142 seconds of heartburn. The Cardinals looked like the team that lost 12 of its first 14 games and was a 9-point underdog.
After scoring 13 straight points against the Orange, Louisville gave up 12 consecutive points faster than Jim Boeheim could straighten his glasses. Turnover. Turnover. Turnover. The Cards threw the ball away 14 times over the first 20 minutes in the first half.
From 19-10 ahead, the Cardinals were 22-19 behind — and leaking oil.
So what was it going to be —definable progress or another blast of disappointment?
It was both, although the final result — a 70-69 Syracuse win — did not go down smoothly, considering the Cardinals led for most of the second half, including with less than a minute to play. Mark it down as Louisville's fourth one-point loss this season -- and its most exasperating.
The Orange made four free throws in the final 49.3 seconds to beat the Cardinals, who could not overcome their 21 turnovers.
El Ellis made two free throws with 8.2 seconds to play to cut the lead to 70-69. Syracuse guard Judah Mintz fell down and lost the ball near mid-court. Plenty of time for the Cards to launch a game-winning shot.
Ellis grabbed the ball and flashed down the court. Syracuse center Jesse Edward chased Ellis toward Joe Girard -- and Ellis lost control of the ball across the baseline. Mike James was open on the right wing but Ellis didn't see him.
"We gave it away," Payne said. "We have to take it. Nobody is going to give it to you."
Ellis led Louisville with 20 points while Mike James scored a career-high 19.
Louisville will return to the KFC Yum! Center Saturday. Wake Forest will visit. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
