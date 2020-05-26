LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mock NBA Drafts are not always kind to former University of Louisville basketball player Jordan Nwora.
On Tuesday, 30 minutes before Nwora dialed into a teleconference with local media, I checked nine basketball websites.
His best projection was No. 27 at SLAM! magazine. Impressive.
His worst projection was No. 46 (the 16th pick in the second round) at CBS Sports. Discouraging.
His average projection was No. 39. I expected better for a solidly built, 6-foot-7-inch forward who shoots better than most guys his size.
Nwora did not say the mock drafts were wrong. He is too polite for that.
What Nwora did say was the sites do not have access to the information that he received after he made himself draft eligible and decided he would not return to U of L for his senior season.
“In terms of that range, I would say I'm a little higher than that,” Nwora said.
“When I got my evaluation range and stuff, it showed where teams think I stand, and it was higher than that.
“So I'm not too worried about what the mock draft say right now.
“I know how hard I'm going to work. I know what I do that teams need in terms of shooting. Obviously, when I go on these Zoom calls (with NBA teams), I'm just going to be myself, give teams more information about me to know me better as a person. I think everything will end up working out.”
The unknowns outnumber the usual knows in late May. There is no date for the draft, which was supposed to unfold in Brooklyn on June 25.
There is no decision on whether the Draft combine will be rescheduled. There are no guidelines on whether teams will be permitted to schedule individual or group workouts.
Nwora said that he has been interviewed by representatives of more than 20 NBA teams on Zoom video conferences. Some teams have impressed him as being more interested than others.
Nwora will follow the direction of his agent. He selected Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, who also represents Bradley Beal, Gordon Hayward, Kyle Lowry, Quinn Cook and other NBA players. Michigan State guard Cassius Winston is also a Bartelstein client.
Nwora has a workout coach: his father, Alexander Nwora, the head coach at Erie Community College in Buffalo, New York.
That provides Nwora access to a gymnasium and weight-training equipment, benefits that he uses twice daily. Nwora said that his focus has been on improving his ball-handling and quickness.
He can shoot. Nwora proved that by making better than 39% of his shots from distance over three seasons at Louisville. His range and confidence should translate to the professionals.
He can also score. Nwora proved that by averaging 18 points per game last season, a total than ranked third in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season, only one point per game behind the leader, Elijah Hughes of Syracuse.
Make a note that Nwora averaged 18 after starting the season as the preseason pick for ACC Player of the Year.
“My sophomore year, not a lot of people knew me and I was just coming in,” he said. “My junior year, I broke out. Some people said I didn't get better, but there weren't a lot of players in the ACC getting box and ones or getting double-teamed, face-guarded all game and averaging 18 points and eight rebounds a game and be on a team that was top 10 in the country.
“I know my game was under a microscope, and it helps. I know I've gotten a lot better, and I don't think a lot of other players could have done what I did on our team. It helped me mature and work harder. A lot of pressure and a lot of responsibility comes with that.”
