LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Purdue University men’s basketball program waited a lifetime to earn the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll.
I hope the Boilermakers took snapshots. Their stay will be brief. By noon Monday the game will have a new No. 1 team.
Purdue lost Thursday on a chilling buzzer beater by Ron Harper Jr. of Rutgers and then nearly backed it up by needing overtime to survive North Carolina State, a team Louisville handled on the road a week earlier.
Next?
1. Baylor (9-0) — I thought this was supposed to be a bit of a rebuilding season for Scott Drew?
2. Kansas (8-1) — Like Purdue, the Jayhawks are a buzzer beater away from being perfect.
3. Duke (7-1) — The Blue Devils did not play last week. Those silly academics got in the way.
4. Arizona (9-0) — Winning at Illinois confirmed the Wildcats are legit.
5. Purdue (9-1) — Point guard might be the thing that stops the Boilermakers. Stay tuned.
6. Gonzaga (8-2) — The Zags get Texas Tech Saturday in their last serious non-conference test.
7. UCLA (8-1) — The Bruins survived travel hassles to blast Marquette.
8. USC (10-0) —The Trojans don’t have a Top 25 win but they do have three road wins and two Top 50 wins.
9. Michigan State (9-2) — The Spartans will not concede the Big Ten to Purdue — or anybody.
10. Alabama (8-1) — The Crimson Tide are getting votes as the team to beat in the SEC. I’m hearing lots of talk about Nate Oats.
11. Houston (8-2) — Goal-tending? I believe the Cougars had reason to knock over that trash can at Alabama.
12. Auburn (8-1) — I’m not sure the Tigers will be able to overcome that stiff 2-game suspension for Bruce Pearl.
13. Iowa State (10-0) — Don’t tell anybody but the Cyclones are No. 50 in Ken Pomeroy’s metrics.
14. Villanova (7-3) — Did you watch Jay Wright’s team score 36 points against Baylor?
15. Xavier (9-1) — We know which program owns Cincinnati.
16. LSU (9-0) — Wonder if Brian Kelly likes basketball?
17. Kentucky (7-2) — Who thinks John Calipari’s post-Duke schedule served Kentucky well?
18. UConn (9-2) — The Huskies bounced back from losing to West Virginia by defeating St. Bonaventure.
19. Seton Hall (9-1) — There is a reason Kevin Willard is being mentioned for the job at Maryland.
20. Texas (6-2) — Don’t tell this to Chris Beard’s fan club but the Longhorns don’t have any Top 150 wins.
21. Ohio State (8-2) — The Buckeyes blasted the Wisconsin team that came from 22 points behind to beat Indiana.
22. Illinois (7-3) — Should have beaten Arizona. Didn’t.
23. Texas Tech (7-1) — Can you name the Red Raiders’ coach?
24. Loyola (9-2) — Can you name the Ramblers coach? It’s Drew Valentine and Texas Tech is led by Mark Adams.
25. Wisconsin (8-2) — You’ve got to pick somebody.
