LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — We have a story developing in college basketball that is not headlined by the novel corona virus.
If you saw what Gonzaga did to Virginia Saturday (98-75), you saw a team that has separated itself from the pack.
You also saw a team that has insiders talking about an unbeaten season. The Zags have played their challenging non-league games. It does not appear that BYU, San Francisco or Saint Mary’s have the goods to handle Mark Few’s team.
Undefeated season?
At Ken Pomeroy’s analytics site, the Zags are given a 44 percent chance of winning out.
If you don’t believe that sounds overwhelming, know this: Baylor’s chances of rolling through the Big 12 unbeaten are 1.4 percent.
For Houston, the number is 3.3. For Tennessee, 0.09. For Michigan, 0.00.
Here is my latest ballot for the AP college basketball poll:
1. Gonzaga (7-0) — Virginia, Kansas, Iowa and West Virginia. The Zags have beaten everybody but the Lakers.
2. Baylor (6-0) — Gonzaga has more wins (two) over Big 12 opponents than the Bears (one).
3. Kansas (8-1) — The Jayhawks have won four games by four points or less. They say those things even out.
4. Houston (7-0) — This is Kelvin Sampson’s best team since he had Eric Gordon and D.J. White in Bloomington.
5. Villanova (8-1) — The Wildcats will be without their head coach Jay Wright because of the novel corona virus for a bit.
6. Texas (7-1) — The Longhorns have a Show Me game with Kansas Saturday.
7. Wisconsin (8-1) — Badgers have been perfect other than that fluke tip-in loss to Marquette.
8. Tennessee (6-0) — The Vols’ trip to Missouri Wednesday will be the early Game of the Year in the SEC
9. West Virginia (7-2) — The Mountaineers’ only losses have been to Gonzaga and Kansas.
10. Iowa (7-2) — Don’t believe the reports that the Hawkeyes’ defense has been upgraded.
11. Missouri (6-0) — Bradley gave the Tigers a Christmas Week gift.
12. Creighton (7-2) — Second-best in the Big East. For now.
13. Rutgers (6-1) — The Scarlet Knights lost at Ohio State and had some lovely things to say about the officials.
14. Illinois (7-3) — When Ayo Dosunmu plays the way he played against Indiana, beware.
15. Texas Tech (7-2) — Earned a solid road win at Oklahoma.
16. Florida State (5-1) — The Seminoles start ACC play with a test at Clemson Tuesday and then host Duke Saturday. We’ll know if they’re the early ACC favorite.
17. Duke (3-2) — The Blue Devils’ best win was over Notre Dame.
18. Michigan (7-0) — Finally went on the road — and won at Nebraska.
19. Colorado (6-1) — McKinley Wright is the best point guard nobody discusses.
20. Virginia (4-2) — This is a nod to Tony Bennett because the Cavaliers lack a quality win and were outclassed by Gonzaga.
21. Clemson (6-1) — The Tigers won four non-ACC games against Power Five opponents. Keep an eye on Brad Brownell’s team.
22. Louisville (6-1) — Carlik Jones and David Johnson will need more help in the ACC.
23. Northwestern (6-1) — Before everybody loses their minds about the Wildcats, remember they lost a home game to Pitt.
24. Xavier (8-1) — There are worse blemishes than a road loss to Creighton.
24. Minnesota (8-1) — Richard Pitino’s squad earned this with quality wins over Saint Louis and Iowa.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.