LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Upsets reigned in the Atlantic Coast Conference this week.
Wake Forest toppled No. 14 Duke. Boston College outlasted No. 21 Virginia Tech. Florida State survived Notre Dame. Underdogs percolated with hope.
Up next was Louisville, which was an 18-point underdog at North Carolina State in Raleigh on Thursday night.
The Cards threatened. For 22 minutes. Against a 10-win team.
The last 18 minutes?
Don’t ask.
Flattened by a 17-point N.C. State run, Louisville lost, 76-64, at PNC Arena. Louisville dropped to 2-11 overall and 0-3 in the ACC.
The Cards went from tied at 33 to behind by 9 points in 94 harsh seconds.
"We just weren't communicating (on defense) at all as a collective," U of L forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said. "Once they started hitting those threes and we had those mistakes, we didn't come together."
The Wolfpack pushed their lead to 50-33 in an unsettling stretch where NC State made four shots from distance while the Cards missed two shots, two free throws and turned the ball over four times.
The Cards went 4 minutes and 21 seconds without scoring a point. They also went 7 minutes and 35 seconds without making a field goal.
The Wolfpack eventually moved ahead by 18. Instead of checking out as they have in several games, the Cards did cut the margin to 10 — three times.
But, as always, Louisville stopped itself with 17 turnovers. The Cardinals also missed 10 of 24 free throws. They also burned too much clock while dribbling the ball on the perimeter before starting their offense.
Louisville coach Kenny Payne earned his first technical foul while protesting a play where Payne thought Sydney Curry was fouled while soaring for a dunk along the baseline.
Curry eventually fouled out with 16 points. Playing in front of his mother, brother and nearly 20 other family members and friends, El Ellis had 15 points. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield contributed a dozen points and a dozen rebounds.
The Cards were excellent in the first half. After falling behind 5-0, they scored the next 8 points. They dogged the Wolfpack into missing 11 of their first 14 shots. They blocked four shots. They led by 5 points although they gave that advantage away to trail, 31-28.
The Cardinals have a 9-day break until their next game, which is booked for noon on New Year’s Eve against Kentucky in Lexington. They will return to ACC play when Syracuse visits Jan. 3.
