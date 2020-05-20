LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I don't plan to make this a 10-part series about final reactions to "The Last Dance," ESPN's 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan that ended Sunday.
But when people like Horace Grant, Jerry Reinsdorf and Gary Payton react to the show, that's a clue that the discussion continues to rage and not everybody has a seat on the MJ Express.
Especially Grant. And Payton.
That makes this the perfect time to present the reaction in one extra-large serving. Starting with Grant, who essentially called Jordan … well, a liar.
1. Horace Grant Would Like A Word with Mr. Jordan
Horace Grant was there for the first Chicago Bulls' NBA Finals three-peat. He was replaced at power forward for the final three years of the Bulls' glory days.
Grant was included in the series, but he didn't get as much time as Will Perdue, Bill Wennington or even Scott Burrell, which seemed curious considering Grant was easily Chicago's third-best player during the initial three-peat.
This is why: Grant still bristles at the narrative that Jordan has pushed about Grant being a primary source for the best-selling book, "The Last Dance," that Sam Smith wrote about the early days of the dynasty. Jordan believes Grant told Smith too many things that were supposed to stay in the locker room.
Grant denied it. In fact, he called it a, "lie, lie, lie." And he also called the series "a so-called" documentary. And he also said the so-called documentary was fulled with "90 percent" baloney.
Bang. (The story link.)
This has been the most fascinating fall-out from the series. I can't wait for the 30-year reunion of the Bulls' first title, which will be next season.
2. Gary Payton Would Also Like A Word With Mr. Jordan
One of the most effective presentation techniques used in the series was filming Jordan reacting to a clip of somebody talking about him while MJ viewed an iPad.
He reacted to Isiah Thomas, the Pistons' point guard. He reacted to Reinsdorf, the Bulls' owner. And he reacted to Gary Payton, the Seattle point guard who battled with Jordan in the 1996 NBA Finals.
I believe it is fair to say that Jordan snickered when he watched Payton imply the Finals might have ended differently if he had been assigned to defend MJ every game.
Payton watched Jordan react to watching Payton.
And Payton did not back down. In fact, he named the player that he considered the most difficult guy to defend over his career.
It was not Jordan.
It was Utah guard John Stockton. (The story link.)
3. Jerry Reinsdorf Would Like A Word With Mr. Jordan
The driving narrative of the documentary is that Jordan and many basketball fans remain befuddled that the Bulls were not able to play out their dynasty on the court.
The documentary drew its fiber and narrative from coach Phil Jackson opening training camp by telling the team that the 1997-98 season would be their "Last Dance."
General manager Jerry Krause famously said that the Bulls could finish the regular season 82-0 and Jackson would not return as the coach.
That was true. But, apparently, it was also open to negotiation. (The story link.)
Reinsdorf said in the final episode that he gave Jackson the option to return for another year and would have certainly tried to retain Jordan and others.
But Jackson knew it was time to go.
The Bulls looked vulnerable during the 1997-98 playoffs. Teams sometimes need a new voice. The vibe between him and Krause was likely unsalvageable.
Jordan suffered a serious finger injury while cutting a cigar during the off-season. Pippen's body was beginning to break down. Rodman was no longer worth the hassle. The Spurs were ascendant.
The rules of the playground are that a team remains on the court until they are defeated. But those Bulls' kept their legacy flawless by exiting with six trophies in six NBA Finals appearances.
