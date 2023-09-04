LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Week One of the college football season is nearly over, and everybody has to feel better than the folks in Gainesville, Fla., Columbia, S.C. and (especially) Baton Rouge, La.
Strange things happen, even to the mighty Southeastern Conference schools, when they venture outside their home stadiums to play Power 5 programs on the opening weekend of the season.
Those 3 SEC teams lost by a combined margin of 100-52 in Week One to Utah (Florida); North Carolina (South Carolina) and Florida State (LSU and Brian Kelly).
But it’s Monday morning, and time for a reset look at Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and Western Kentucky.
Everybody but the Hoosiers thrived in Week One. Here is a look at revised season ratings, their Week 2 assignments and their top 3 graded players on offense and defense, according to the folks at ProFootballFocus, who study game film and do the grading (it’s a pay site).
Louisville.
Louisville (-7 1/2) defeated Georgia Tech, 39-34, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Cards Top 3 Graded Performers by ProFootballFocus.
Offense
1. Jamari Thrash, receiver, 81.3
2. Renato Brown, offensive guard, 78.2
3. Kevin Coleman, receiver 75.4
Defense
1. Ashton Gillotte, edge, 83..6
2. Stephen Herron, linebacker, 81.5
3. Dezmond Tell, defensive line, 74.8
Total Offense Rating by NCAA: No. 36, 474 yards per game.
Total Defense Rating by NCAA: No. 115, 488 yards per game.
Week 2 Rankings
Pro Football Focus: No. 36, projected win total 6.5.
ESPN Football Power Index: No. 42, projected win total 7.4.
This Week: vs. Murray State, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. L&N Cardinal Stadium. Racers defeated Presbyterian, 41-10, in their season opener.
Kentucky
Week One
The Wildcats (-26 1/2) defeated Ball State, 44-14.
Wildcats Top 3 Graded Performers By Pro Football Focus.
Offense
Dane Key, receiver, 73.0.
Ray Davis, running back, 72.2
Tayvion Robinson, receiver, 69.8.
Defense
Alex Afari, cornerback, 79.6
Maxwell Hairston, cornerback, 78.9
Jalen Geiger, safety, 72.4.
Total Offense Rating by NCAA: No. 82, 354 yards per game.
Total Defense Rating by NCAA: No. 54, 295 yards per game.
Rankings
Pro Football Focus: No. 18, projected season win total 7.
ESPN Football Power Index: No. 26, projected win total 7.4.
This Week: vs. Eastern Kentucky, 3 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Colonels lost their season opener to Cincinnati, 66-13.
Indiana
Week One
Hoosiers (+30) lost to Ohio State, 23-3, in Bloomington.
Top 3 Rated Performers by Pro Football Focus
Offense
1. Brendan Sorsby, quarterback, 67.6.
2. Donaven McCulley, receiver, 65.8.
3. Cam Camper, receiver, 61.0.
Defense
Philip Dunham, safety, 76.7.
2. Aaron Casey, linebacker, 72.9.
3. Philip Blidi, tackle, 71.6.
Total Offense Rating by NCAA: No. 130 (last), 153 yards per game.
Total Defense Rating by NCAA: No. 88, 380 yards per game.
Rankings
Pro Football Focus: No. 89, projected win total 3.6.
ESPN Football Power Index: No. 63, projected win total 4.7.
This Week: Vs. Indiana State, Friday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium. The Sycamores lost to Eastern Illinois, 27-0.
Western Kentucky
Week One
The Hilltoppers (-11 1/2) defeated South Florida, 41-24 in Bowling Green.
Top 3 Rated Performers by Pro Football Focus
Offense
K.D. Hutchinson, receiver, 68.8.
2. Vincent Murray, center, 67.0.
3. Quantavious Leslie, guard, 66.3.
Defense
Desmyn Baker, linebacker, 88.7.
Davion Williams, cornerback, 76.9.
JaQues Evans, linebacker, 75.1
Total Offense Rating by NCAA: No 40, 465 yards per game.
Total Defense Rating by NCAA: No. 122, 540 yards per game.
Rankings
Pro Football Focus: No. 86.
ESPN Football Power Index: No. 70, projected win total 9.
This Week
Vs. Houston Christian, 7 p.m. in Bowling Green. Houston Christian defeated Arkansas Baptist, 66-0, last Saturday.
