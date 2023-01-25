LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This column is written for Information Purposes Only. It is written on a day when the University of Louisville men's basketball team does not play until 9 p.m. in a road (Boston College) venue.
There are eight guys who formerly played for the Cardinals who took advantage of the transfer portal to take their eligibility to another program — five after last season, three following the 2021 season.
I could have tricked it up by suggesting how many more victories Louisville would have if Noah Locke was here to deliver three-point field goals and give coach Kenny Payne another competent guard or if Dre Davis stayed (as he originally told Payne that he planned to do) to give U of L another player with the skills more suited for small forward.
But that would merely be a guess. One more win? Five more wins? We could fuss for hours and we'd still be guessing.
So instead I'm sticking with the names and numbers. You can draw your own conclusions.
Noah Locke, guard
Time With Cards: 2022 season
Numbers with Cards: Led team in scoring at 9.6 points per game while making 68 shots from distance.
New Home: Providence
New Numbers: Fourth on the Friars in scoring at 10.9 ppg, leading them in 3-pointers with 42 while shooting 37%.
Highlight Game: Locke has scored 20 or more in two of his last four games, including a 29-point effort in a win against DePaul where he made seven shots from distance.
March Outlook: The Friars are 15-5 overall, third place in the Big East, projected as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament by Joe Lunardi of ESPN.com
Matt Cross, forward
Time with Cards: 2022 season.
Numbers with Cards: Averaged 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.
New Home: Massachusetts
New Numbers: Leads the Minutemen in rebounding (6.8) and steals (1.2) and is second in scoring (11.9) but still only shooting 31% from distance.
Highlight Game: Cross had 22 points, making a dozen free throws, in a win over Rhode Island, and has averaged 16 points over the last four games.
March Outlook: Not great. The Minutemen are 11-8 overall, tied for 12th in the Atlantic 10.
Dre Davis, forward
Time with Cards: The 21 and 22 seasons.
Numbers with Cards: Averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds over two seasons.
New Home: Seton Hall
New Numbers: Averaging 8.8 points (fourth on the team) and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 29% from distance for the Pirates.
Highlight Game: Has scored in double figures eight times, including a season-high 15 against Marquette.
March Outlook: The Pirates are 12-9 overall, tied with UConn for fifth in the Big East. Lunardi does not project Seton Hall to make the tournament.
Samuell Williamson, forward
Time with Cards: A former McDonald's all-American, he played here the three previous seasons.
Numbers with Cards: Averaged 6 points and 4 boards.
New Home: SMU
New Numbers: Leads the Mustangs in rebounding at 7.4 while averaging 8.1 points.
Highlight Game: Had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in a victory over Tulsa.
March Outlook: Not good. SMU is 7-13, tied for eighth in the American Athletic Conference.
Gabe Wiznitzer, center
Time with Cards: The 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Numbers with Cards: Averaged 0.9 points and 1.1 rebounds for his career.
New Home: Ohio University
New Numbers: Giving the Bobcats 4 points and 3.2 rebounds
Highlight Games: Scored 15 points against Marshall and had 10 points and 9 boards in a win over Stetson.
March Outlook: Very cloudy. The Bobcats 11-9, eighth place in the Mid-American Conference.
Josh Nickelberry, guard
Time with Cards: Played in 24 games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Numbers with Cards: Averaged 1.5 points and 0.2 assists.
New Home: LaSalle
New Numbers: He's the second leading scorer (9.9) and top 3-point shooter, making 36 of 109 (33%).
Highlight Game: Had 26 points, making six shots from distance in a loss to Wake Forest.
March Outlook: Not encouraging. The Explorers are 8-12, ahead of only Loyola (Chicago) in the A10.
Quin Slazinski, forward
Time with Cards: Played in 2020 and 2021.
Numbers with Cards: Averaged 4 points and 2.3 rebounds over 35 games.
New Home: Iona
New Numbers: His season ended last week after Gaels coach Rick Pitino announced Slazinski had ankle surgery. Averaged 11.7 points (fourth on the team) and 5.7 rebounds (second).
Highlight Game: Injured have limited him to seven games but Slazinski scored 20 against Hofstra.
March Outlook: The Gaels are 13-6, a half-game back of Siena in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Could easily win a bid in the league tournament.
Aidan Igiehon, center
Time with Cards: Played in 2020 and 2021.
Numbers with Cards: Averaged 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 18 games.
New Home: Grand Canyon
New Numbers: Averaging 3.1 points and 4 rebounds in about a dozen minutes per game for coach Bryce Drew.
Highlight Game: Had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks in a win over Cal Baptist.
March Outlook: 13-7 overall, tied for sixth place in the Western Athletic Conference.
