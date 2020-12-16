LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The major storyline surrounding the University of Kentucky football team's 2021 recruiting class is in the school's name: Kentucky.
"Really feel like that was a priority for us coming in to it and really worked the state exceptionally hard," head coach Mark Stoop said.
Seven of the Wildcats' 18 signees Wednesday were from the Bluegrass State, including two from North Hardin High School.
"Jordan Lovett is a big time defensive back that we're happy to add to the program, and La'Vell Wright is a phenomenal running back," Stoops said. "He'll fit good in this new system we're going to run; he'll fit good in any system. Coach (Brent) Thompson's done a phenomenal job at North Hardin. You can see the way his teams play each and every year."
Lovett and Wright are creating a bit of a pipeline to Lexington, but Stoops is impressed with more than just North Hardin. The entire state has his attention.
"Since I've been here, there's been so much growth," Stoops said. "It's been getting so much better, and these coaches do an exceptional job, and the product on the field is paying off, and it's so much better top to bottom than it was early on."
To view Kentucky's entire 2021 signing class, click here. Expect the Wildcats' classes to continue to be filled with Kentucky players in the future.
"It's been a priority to concentrate on this state, and, again, I'm proud," Stoops said. "Hopefully, some of the work that we've done on the field at the college level is carrying down and inspiring some of the youngsters at the middle and grade schools and helping in some small way."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.