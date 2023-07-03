LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs extended its suspension of trainer Bob Baffert through the end of 2024 due to "continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks."
The historic Louisville horse racing track banned Baffert in the aftermath of Medina Spirit testing positive for betamethasone after crossing the finish line first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. In court battles earlier this year, Churchill Downs said that, as a private business, it has a right to suspend trainers and that Baffert did great harm to its marquee races with positive betamethasone tests in the 2020 Kentucky Oaks with third-place finisher Gamine and with Medina Spirit in the Derby the following spring.
The initial two-year suspension ended at the end of the Spring Meet.
"Mr. Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at the 147th Kentucky Derby from which his horse was disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in accordance with Kentucky law and regulations," Churchill downs said in a news release Monday. "Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them. The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities. A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct. Mr. Baffert will remain suspended from entering horses at all racetracks owned by CDI through 2024. After such time, we will re-evaluate his status."
In May, a federal judge in Louisville ended a civil suit filed by Baffert challenging the two-year suspension. Churchill’s statement after the ruling said it reserved the right to take further action against Baffert if he runs afoul of its rules in the future, action that came Monday.
Though he didn't have a horse in the 149th Kentucky Derby, Baffert returned to the Triple Crown one month later, winning the Preakness with National Treasure.
