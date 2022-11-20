LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service was held in honor of a Hall of Fame high school basketball coach on Sunday.
Stan Hardin died earlier this month at the age of 84. A memorial service was held at Fairdale High School for the longtime head coach of the boys basketball team.
Hardin coached at Fairdale for 13 years, and also spent time coaching at the collegiate level. He also coached at Holy Cross in Louisville.
Hardin's son, Brian, spoke during the public service. He shared what he learned from his father, who had lung cancer.
"You could tell by the way he did everything he did that he was caring and concerned about everybody," Brian Hardin said. "He'd always tell me, did you leave it better than you found it? What did you contribute? What did you give back?"
Hardin led Fairdale to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991, the last boys basketball team in the state to accomplish the feat.
Hardin is a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Hall of Fame, High School Basketball Hall of Fame and National Federation of High Schools Hall of Fame.
