SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WDRB) -- It was a familiar script, but at least the University of Louisville men's basketball team is writing some decent endings.
The Cardinals took a 16-point lead late in the first half of Saturday's game at Notre Dame, then lost it, then found a flourish at the end in the form of a couple of Dwayne Sutton 3-pointers to escape the Joyce Center with a 67-64 victory.
Louisville had little trouble getting to its early lead, creating good shots and frustrating the Irish on defense. But late in the first half, the Cards got in a bit of an offensive hurry, Notre Dame cashed in on three easy baskets on out-of-bounds plays, and Louisville's chance to pull away had been lost.
The Cardinals led by 12 at the break, but went the final 1:25 of the half without a field goal, a drought that continued for its first eight shots of the second half, and Notre Dame pulled even.
The Irish led led by four when Lamar Kimble scored on a layup, then Sutton hit a three-pointer after a stop. Following another Notre Dame three, Sutton hit a second three of his own, and Louisville wouldn't trail again.
Louisville was led by Jordan Nwora with 20 points, and got 17 from Ryan McMahon and 10 from Sutton.
