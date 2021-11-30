LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not only is the end of the regular season a time to watch the college football coaching carousel, it has now become the season to watch the transfer portal.
The University of Louisville had running back Hassan Hall inform the program he was transferring after a loss to Clemson in the first week of November, and now the program has confirmed that Jordan Watkins, the team's second leading receiver, is expected to enter the portal.
Watkins caught 35 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. A Louisville native, he committed to Kentucky out of Butler High School before flipping his commitment to the Cardinals. The Wildcats are now seen as a likely destination for the 5-11, 175-pound wideout.
Dave Lackford of Rivals.com, who first reported the news, says Watkins also is considering Purdue.
In addition to his receiving duties, Watkins also returned punts for Louisville, stepping into the top spot after a season-ending injury to Braden Smith. He ran back eight punts, averaging 10.6 yards per return. He also returned one kickoff for 28 yards.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.