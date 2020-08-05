LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has sidelined four fall sports as the result of 29 positive COVID-19 tests linked primarily to an off-campus party.
The school announced Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended all team-related activities for men's and women's soccer, field hockey and volleyball after the positive tests and subsequent contact tracing, which revealed that multiple other teammates and athletes from other sports were exposed and will remain in quarantine.
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra met with coaches on Tuesday and said he had a "stronger" meeting with student-athlete leaders on Wednesday to express that he expected better. He said the party took place on Saturday night at an off-campus apartment complex, and that a number of athletes were in attendance.
Initially, he said, 8 athletes tested positive on Monday, but through contact tracing, athletic officials knew more would be coming down with the virus. That number had swelled to 29 by Wednesday, and could continue to grow, with more athletes still in quarantine from their participation.
"We've noted from the very beginning that we have a strong commitment from our medical and administrative staff in the athletic department that we expect to be met with the same commitment from our student athletes," Tyra said. "Unfortunately, we've had a failure in the recent week to do so. . . . It goes without saying, I'm incredibly disappointed and frustrated today with what's occurred."
Tyra said that all of U of L's athletes have been taught about the dangers or certain social gatherings, and have been shown examples from other schools. Now, they are an example. He said the department would spend more time re-educating the athletes, and added that a second offense could result in either team or department disciplinary measures.
He added that his meeting with athletes was to, "make them aware and enlist their assistance in communicating the need to follow those protocols, and meet expectations of their conduct outside of the oversight of athletic staff. Needless to say, it was an apologetic and somber group. The student-athletes realize that they have let themselves down as well as the student health and performance team that is working tirelessly around the clock all summer and through today especially to care for them. I'll tell you, we have invested a great deal of resources financially and in the bandwidth of our talent to produce a successful result, and this shows how quickly, how fragile things can be if we don't heed to the precautions of the virus and to our medical experts.
Team members from the four sports programs who have not tested positive or been identified through contact tracing may be permitted to return to workouts on campus beginning Monday, Aug. 10, pending testing results. The suspension of activities began on Monday, Aug. 3.
Tyra said athletes from other sports did test positive, but not in numbers that would necessitate a halt too activities. He did not name the sports.
Louisville football continues its preseason practices, and held its second workout on Wednesday.
