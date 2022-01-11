LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC parted ways with another popular member of its inaugural team, but it was on happy terms.
At her request, veteran midfielder Yuki Nagasato was traded to the Chicago Red Stars in exchange for Chicago's natural third-round pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft and an international roster slot for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Nagasato, a 34-year-old Japanese standout who won a World Cup with her home nation in 2011, requested the move after recently getting engaged.
"I was extremely pleased to work with Racing Louisville during its first season,” Nagasato said. “I actually didn't want say goodbye so soon, but this decision was needed for my personal life, not just my soccer life. I got engaged to my partner who lives in Chicago, and we decided to build our life there. But I also wanted to keep playing, so I really am grateful for Racing’s understanding. The club has been super supportive before, during and after the season. I’ll keep wishing them success in their journey. I really loved to play at our incredible stadium in front of our amazing fans. Thank you so much for your love and bringing energy to the game.”
Racing traded to acquire Nagasato from Chicago in the fall of 2020. She was productive in Louisville, making 21 appearances with a pair of regular-season goals, including one against her old team in a victory over the Red Stars. She also had two assists on the season and scored a late go-ahead goal to help Louisville beat FC Bayern Munich in The Women's Cup final.
“Yuki and her agent approached us saying she wanted to return to Chicago for personal reasons,” said James O’Connor, Racing’s interim president. “Obviously after the impact Yuki made here, we are sad to see her go but understanding of the situation. We thank the Red Stars for their help and professionalism in this deal. Yuki obviously goes with our very best wishes, and we thank her for all her contributions here in Louisville.”
