LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Emily Fox was viewed as a foundational player for Racing Louisville FC. The first draft selection in franchise history with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, she played more minutes than any rookie in the league her first season and was a finalist for Rookie of the Year honors.
A popular player in Louisville who was named a team captain heading into the 2022 season, Fox also was a regular with the U.S. Women’s National Team. Now, she is headed back to North Carolina, where she had a standout college career, after a 3-player deal which sent her to the North Carolina Courage in exchange for veteran defenders Abby Erceg and Carson Pickett.
“This is a big move for us,” Racing head coach Kim Björkegren said. “Obviously Emily is a player of high quality. This trade, however, returns a great player at the left-back position in Carson and gives us a veteran central defender in Abby. Both players have great experience and talent and can help lead this team. . . . Emily has been one of the best outside backs I have coached. She is a great person and has been very popular in the group, and I really wish her the best.”
After focusing largely on its attack in the recent NWSL Draft, Racing figured to have some moves in mind.
Its recent activity had centered around re-signing some significant contributors, including midfielder Jaelin Howell, Savannah DeMelo, Lauren Milliet and goalkeeper Katie Lund. The club also obtained veteran forward Paige Monaghan during a draft-day trade with Gotham FC.
Erceg, a native of New Zealand, was a captain at North Carolina and has played in the German Bundesliga, Japanese Nadashiko League and the Australian W-League, as well as in Spain. The 33-year-old has made 146 international appearances for New Zealand’s national team.
She’s also had a wealth of success in NWSL as part of three league champions. She was the NWSL Defender of the Year in 2018, and her experience is expected to have an impact on Racing’s developing roster.
"I am excited to be joining Racing Louisville for the 2023 season,” Erceg said. “They are a young but progressing team in the league, and I am ready to bring in some of my experience in the hopes that we can all reach the utmost potential of the team together. I am optimistic that the new challenges and opportunities that are to come will continue to develop my career as a player, and I am looking forward to meeting all the girls soon."
“Abby is great central defender,” Björkegren said. “She is strong and good in the air. Her first touch is really good and very good even under pressure. Her leadership and quality will help this young group a lot.”
Erceg and Pickett will reunite with former Courage teammate Jessica McDonald in Louisville. Pickett, a 29-year-old left back who was the fourth pick in the 2016 NWSL Draft, is a back-to-back NWSL Best XI selection over the past two seasons and won a national championship in 2014 with Florida State. The Florida native led the NWSL in assists this past season with six. She also played for Björkegren’s former club, Apollon Ladies, in Cyprus.
She made her U.S. Women’s National Team debut this past June, appearing in two matches, after featuring for the U-17 and U-23 U.S. Youth National Teams. Born without a left arm and hand, she became the first player with limb difference to compete for the national squad.
“I cannot express how excited I am to be joining Racing Louisville,” Pickett said. “I look forward to continuing to build on the winning culture of the team and to ultimately win NWSL championships. I can't think of a better club to be continuing my career with. I am so excited to meet my new teammates and get the chance to play in front of the Racing fans. I would like to thank Kim and the entire organization for this opportunity.”
“I coached Carson for a short while in Cyprus,” Björkegren said. “She has a great personality, she is positive and, of course, she is a very good player. Her left foot is probably not just one of the best in the league but in the world.”
After finishing last season with wins in three of its last four matches, Racing will begin preseason training this week at its Champions Park facility looking to continue the momentum.
Its 22-game regular season begins Saturday, March 25, and concluding in mid-October. A full schedule is pending, but season, group and premium tickets on sale now by visiting RacingLouFC.com/tickets.
