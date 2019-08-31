LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- In some ways, it was a sleepy opener for Kentucky, which went into the fourth quarter leading Toledo only 24-17 in Kroger Field on Saturday.
But the Wildcats had been solid after playing sluggish defense on their first possession, and while they'd been decent on defense, quarterback Terry Wilson had misfired on a few third quarter throws and Kentucky looked like it might finish the game on cruise control.
Then Lynn Bowden outleaped a defender for a 30-yard completion on third down, and Kavosiey Smoke got to the corner and raced down the left sideline for a 40-yard TD run, and Kentucky was off and running again to a solid 38-24 victory.
Toledo is no pushover, though it struggled offensively after starting quarterback Mitchell Guadagni left the game following a hit to the head by Kentucky weak side linebacker Chris Oats, who was ejected for targeting.
With the exception of a few errant throws, Wilson was efficient both running and passing. He competed 19 of 26 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.
Smoke led the Wildcats on the ground with 78 yards on 7 carries. Asim Rose had 16 carries for 64 yards. Both finished with one touchdown.
The Wildcats outgunned Toledo 422-347. They'll face a second straight MAC opponent when Eastern Michigan visits Kroger Field on Saturday.
