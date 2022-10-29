KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) – Football, in college as in the NFL these days, comes down to octane. Tennessee has it – maybe more of it than anybody. Kentucky, on Saturday night in front of more than 100,000 delirious fans in Neyland Stadium, did not.
This was a prime-time national matchup of marquee quarterbacks, Hendon Hooker of Tennessee and Will Levis of Kentucky. Hooker is positioning himself to win the Heisman Trophy. Levis has been touted as perhaps the first quarterback to be taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.
On Saturday, Hooker was the better player, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel the more creative coach and the No. 3-ranked Volunteers every bit a national contender, rolling up the Wildcats 44-6.
One of the many painful aspects of Saturday’s shellacking for Kentucky is that Tennessee is having the kind of season Kentucky had hoped for.
Many in the preseason had the Wildcats pegged as a 10-game winner, and SEC coaches picked them as runner up to Georgia in the SEC Eastern Division.
But faster than Tennessee can run three plays, the Vols have run a jet sweep around Kentucky’s entrenched position and rearranged the SEC East pecking order, perhaps for the foreseeable future.
When Tennessee is rolling, it resembles Kentucky basketball when it is rolling. They have star power, old money, and instant national credibility. Game Day has been in Knoxville twice this season. The Vols have the nation’s top offense and have scored better than 30 in each of their past 11 games. And they have that Neyland crowd, which is electric.
They’re 8-0 for the first time since their 1998 championship season.
And Kentucky? You can pencil the Wildcats in at 8-4 – respectable against the program’s historical backdrop, but pedestrian when compared with expectations, and with hopes fueled by having a quarterback and running back of national note. And that’s provided they can beat an improving Louisville team at the end of the year.
It's the kind of loss that should lead to questions about what Kentucky's identity is going to be. The Mark Stoops formula for success has been outstanding for Kentucky. But a time has come when, as much as you have to have great defense and a running game, you've got to be able to keep up in a shootout, too.
Kentucky came into the game second in the SEC behind Georgia in total defense, giving up 295 yards per game. Tennessee had just about that by halftime.
Hooker through 3 quarters completed 17 of 22 passes for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns. Levis was 14 of 25 for 90 yards and 3 interceptions.
Chris Rodriguez had piled up only 64 rushing yards to that point against the nation’s eighth-best run defense. The Wildcats were predictable, and once Tennessee sprinted to an early lead, they didn’t have the gear to catch up.
They clearly were uncomfortable with the way the game was being played. And Tennessee was playing with abandon.
The hope for Kentucky football this season was not more of the same, even if the same lately has been better than it was not long ago.
It also wasn’t long ago – four weeks ago, in fact – that UK was ranked No. 7 in the nation and Saturday’s date was scheduled as a meeting to determine the lead challenger to Georgia in the SEC East.
But that matter was settled before Saturday, and smarting from a thorough thrashing in Knoxville, UK is left to once again reassesses its place in an SEC that looks to be powering up – and fueling up for more and more offense.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.