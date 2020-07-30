LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Atlantic Coast Conference establishing a plan for football in the fall, the next question for fans of the University of Louisville is a natural one: Will they be able to attend?
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has said that things like football and Derby are "down the road" enough to get a better handle on the COVID-19 situation before making a call, but he has been complimentary of efforts to make Louisville City FC games safe at a reduced capacity, and other tightly monitored outdoor events could also be in play.
Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra has had his department working on multiple scenarios for fan attendance, and might well be in a position to just pick one at this point, once government leaders set parameters.
He has scheduled a news conference for 11:30 Thursday morning to answer questions about the restart of sports.
“We are encouraged with the ACC announcement today regarding fall sports competition," Tyra said on Wednesday. "While the health and safety of our student athletes is our top priority, we have multiple models under review for as many Cardinals fans as possible to attend games this fall. We will continue to monitor the health climate and work with local and state officials to communicate fan protocols as we get closer to the start of the season. Fans can visit gocards.com/2020 for the most up-to-date information, and we’ll certainly be reaching out soon.”
Louisville will play five home games against ACC competition, and likely a sixth to end the season against rival Kentucky, though plans for that game have yet to be announced.
