LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was the right event, with the right guys, at the right time. Why did the Louisville alumni team's run in The Basketball Tournament resonate so much around this city? There were plenty of reasons.
I'm not sure why the crowds weren't larger. But they were large enough, and loud enough. And even if they did not fill the arena, people were following. Stories on the tournament were among some of the most read at the WDRB website for more than a week. To get the true spirit of what was going on, though, you had to be there.
By way of review — and as a way of joining the chorus of folks encouraging team and event organizers to bring the event back to Louisville next summer — my thoughts on why this was so special, with the help of some photos.
1. THE 2013 CHAMPIONS
The memory of this team was tarnished by the Katina Powell scandal. There's no way around that. But this year, both in the university's decision to honor that team, and now with this partial reunion, many of those memories were redeemed.
Watching these guys play, even 10 years removed from their championship accomplishment, was to remember why they were special — and why they still are.
Peyton Siva and Russ Smith can still pressure the ball better than any Louisville guard tandem we've seen, even now. Chane Behanan still, somehow, comes down with the big rebounds. It was just fun to watch. Luke Hancock, who hasn't played competitively in a while, still got out onto the court, and made his contributions on the bench. Wayne Blackshear lent his presence.
Even without Montrezl Harrell — still in the NBA, and cheering from the sidelines — and Gorgui Dieng, they still played their trademark 2-3 zone to great effect, still generated large numbers of deflections, and did many of the things that made them champions.
We won't see all of those guys out there again, and that made it special.
2. KYLE KURIC AND THE REST OF THE ROSTER
Chinanu Onuaku was the best player on the team in long stretches. Kyle Kuric came back. Chris Dowe of Bellarmine, who played with all of those guys in summer pickup games and could well have been one of them, made a significant contribution. Nick Mayo was really good. Omar Prewitt helped the team advance in the second round, when former Cardinal Chris Jones was going off. (Side note: Somebody might want to call Jones when putting together next season's Louisville team). Dylan Avare came in to apply full-court pressure in spots.
If Louisville could've found Tim Henderson to hop in and knock down a couple of threes in its final game, the team might still be playing.
I suspect, watching the event, some players in the area might've wished they were on the court. Next summer, perhaps they will be.
3. SIVA AND SMITH
It's a pretty good bet that if you missed this year's TBT, you missed your last chance to see them playing on the court together. Siva was banged up and did well to play as well as he did in that tournament. He's moving to the next chapter of his life, having retired from pro basketball. His last games in front of local fans in Freedom Hall were a gift to this city, one of many he has given this city. The good news is he'll keep giving them, in different ways.
Smith can still play. He, of course, has a real job. He's an ambassador for his bourbon label, and throughout the course of the tournament kept up a hectic schedule of appearing at bourbon tastings. He was particularly invested in the event. His bourbon label was one of the sponsors.
The noon tipoff for the final game hurt him – he was out late at a bourbon event the night before. He's approaching 60 straight days of bourbon promotion events. To keep up that schedule and still try to play in an ever-other-night basketball tournament is ridiculous.
No, it's Russdiculous. He was still the team's leading scorer.
Those two guys are still in this community, and still giving everything they have.
4. CHANE BEHANAN
There would have been no 2013 championship without Chane Behanan. He dropped off the map for a while, has played at various spots around the world, and come back to town.
For this tournament, he worked himself back into shape. He lost 30 pounds.
And he proved that he still has some effective basketball left in there somewhere. He was a presence on the boards. He applied defensive pressure. And he reminded people of some of the intangibles he brought to the court, the kind that outplayed a young Draymond Green to get Louisville to the Final Four in 2012.
It was a redemption tour for Behanan and a successful one.
5. LOUISVILLE'S BASKETBALL COMMUNITY
The sidelines were a who's who, from Harrell and Darrell Griffith to Rajon Rondo and Jordan Nwora. Chris Lofton was there. Former Cardinals like Ryan McMahon, David Johnson and Malik Williams, Jerry Eaves and Milt Wagner.
The current University of Louisville team made appearances, as did Kenny Payne, who proclaimed himself impressed with the passion on the court and in the building, and said it was a good thing for his current players to experience.
It was an unexpected celebration of the game in this city, and if the event continues, should only get bigger.
Because it was held in Freedom Hall, it took on an additional air of history. In all, it was a feel-good success story.
Let's hope it continues for a while.
