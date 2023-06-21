LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball star Russ Smith still loves to shoot hoops but he is now fully committed to his bourbon business.
Smith's brand, Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon, launched a couple of years ago and recently sold out. But Smith is re-releasing four labels introducing three new labels under his brand. He kicked off his Mr. and Mrs. Bourbon Tour on Monday and will criss-cross the state, stopping at local bars, restaurants and liquor stores to meet fans and do bottle signings.
Smith stopped by WDRB Mornings on Wednesday and explained the genesis of the Mr. and Mrs. Bourbon concept.
"I'm the 'Mr.' and everything I fell in love with when I got to Kentucky: basketball, the state, the tradition, the pastime," Smith said. "My partner — my lady — made the labels. That falls into the 'Mrs.' category, and we have about seven or eight expressions."
Smith said bourbon lovers should sample his brand.
"For my base product, I tried to make something everyone could resonate with," Smith said. "It kind of has a dark tequila or cognac finish with a pretty nose. And then my white label is wheated. It's 100 proof, one of my three 100-proof products. And then I have a rye that's extremely sweet, extremely floral, no spicy backend finish. And then I have a cask strength, barrel proof rye that's a sugar explosion up front with no spice on the backend.
"It's just really good product. I've got guys in the industry working with me that have a hundred years of experience combined. And it's official."
After leaving Louisville, Smith had a productive professional career. He then met "a few gentlemen who took me out and we would talk and converse, and we were doing it over bourbon, and it was a really good spirit. It kind of intrigued me to get into the industry.
"I've always wanted to be in the entertainment industry but I thought that getting into the liquor industry would boost my possibility of doing so. But getting into bourbon here in Kentucky is almost like a 'why not'?"
Smith's base brands and newly released brands are available at liquor stores, supermarkets, restaurants and bars.
"We're everywhere," Smith said. "We're in all corners of the state of Kentucky and we should be in Ohio, if you ask for it."
Smith will return to competitive basketball as a member of "The Ville" as part of a TBT Louisville Basketball Regional Tournament from July 25-31. The winning team will take home $1 million. Smith will be joined by Peyton Siva and several other members from the 2013 Cardinals team.
Meanwhile, Smith's bourbon tour continues Wednesday with a signing at Liquor Barn Louisville at 13401 Shelbyville Road from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. A full list of stops appears below:
Locations with an asterisk (*) indicates there will also be a TBT ticket giveaway there.
Full list of dates and locations:
- June 19: Liquor Barn Louisville, 7:30-10 p.m. (4131 Towne Center Drive)
- June 20: Liquor Barn Louisville, 7:30-10 p.m. (4901 Outer Loop)
- June 21: Liquor Barn Louisville, 7:30-10 p.m. (13401 Shelbyville Road)
- June 22: Liquor Barn Lexington, 7:30-10 p.m. (1837 Plaudit Place)
- June 23: Liquor Barn Bowling Green, 7:30-10 p.m. (2525 Scottsville Road)
- June 24: Liquor Barn Owensboro, 7:30-10 p.m. (2216 New Hartford Road)
- June 25: Liquor Barn Elizabethtown, 6:30-9 p.m. (1705 North Dixie Highway)
- June 26: Liquor Barn Danville, 7:30-10 p.m. (2900 South Danville Bypass)
- June 27: Liquor Barn Lexington, 7:30-10 p.m. (921 Beaumont Centre Parkway)
- June 28: Liquor Barn Owensboro, 7:30-10 p.m. (2216 New Hartford Road)
- June 29: Liquor Barn Bowling Green, 7:30-10 p.m. (2625 Scottsville Road)
- June 30: Liquor Barn Elizabethtown, 7:30-10 p.m. (1705 North Dixie Highway)
- July 1: Liquor Barn Louisville, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (4131 Towne Center Drive)
- July 5: Merle's Whiskey Kitchen, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- July 6: The Palm Room, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- July 7: Total Wine St. Matthews, 6-8:30 p.m.
- July 8: Spring St Bar and Grill, 3-6 p.m.
- July 9: ZBar, 3-6 p.m.
- July 10: Neat Bourbon Bar, 6:30-9 p.m.
- July 11: Seven Spirits and Wine, 5-7 p.m.
- July 12: North of Bourbon, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- July 13: LTS Members Only (Private)
- July 14: Total Wine Paddock Shoppes, 6-8:30 p.m.
- July 15: Patrick O’Shea’s on Whiskey Row, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- July 16: Taj Nulu ,3-6 p.m.
- July 17: Old Louisville Tavern, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- July 18: Kern's Corner, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- July 19: Never Say Die, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- July 20: Midway Cafe Ft. Thomas, KY 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- July 21: Liquor Barn Ft. Thomas, KY, 7:30-10 p.m. (424 Alexandria Pike)
- July 22: Karem’s Grill and Pub, 2-5 p.m.
- July 23: Troll Pub, 3-6 p.m.
