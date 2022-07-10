LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern Kentucky University has opened an investigation into its women's softball program after a former player came forward with misconduct allegations against a coach, as reported by LEX18.
Former player Kaitlyn Young said her former coach Jane Worthington was extremely mentally and verbally abusive. Worthington has coached at EKU since it was created in 1993, compiling a 770-688 record.
Several other players have come forward with similar complaints.
Young was recently cut from the team after two years. She said she now has severe anxiety.
Players said they didn't get enough breaks during practices and some even passed out.
"She was extremely mentally and verbally abusive, and manipulative, and degraded us day after day, and just made me lose all my love for softball," Young said.
EKU released a statement saying it can't comment on the investigation and it is personnel matter.
