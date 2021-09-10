First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are the final scores for Week 4.

KENTUCKY

Waggener Seneca    
duPont Manual Valley    
Trinity La Salle (Ohio)  
Thomas Nelson Atherton      
DeSales Ryle    
Lexington Catholic Pleasure Ridge Park    
South Oldham   North Oldham    
Marion County  Nelson County    
Eminence Metcalfe County    
Kentucky Country Day  Jeffersontown     
Central Hardin John Hardin    
Southern Iroquois  
Holy Cross (Louisville) Western    
Taylor County Green County     
Ballard Franklin County   
Nicholas County Fort Knox  
Shelby County Fairdale     
Elizabethtown Bardstown     
Henry Clay Eastern    
Frankfort Doss    
Collins Spencer County     
Christian Academy of Louisville Lexington Christian    
Central Belfry      
Fern Creek Butler    
Bullitt Central North Bullitt       
Campbellsville Hart County     
Bullitt East  Graves County      

INDIANA

Charlestown North Harrison    
Columbus East Jennings County    
Crawford County Rock Creek Academy   
Paoli Perry Central     
Eastern Greene Mitchell   
Jeffersonville Mount Vernon (Posey)    
Floyd Central  Daviess County   
Milan Madison    
New Albany Bedford North Lawrence    
Providence Clarksville      
Salem26Brownstown Central35  F 
Scottsburg Corydon Central      

