LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 16 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below, and when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Male's Nic Schutte
Opening the scoring for the Bulldogs on Friday, Schutte battled nearly a handful of defenders for the last 5 yards of this 20-yard rushing touchdown.
Male is on to the 6A state final for a third straight year after a 49-6 drubbing of Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Trinity's Michael Patterson and Jack Dingle
The Shamrocks scored TWO special teams touchdowns in their 31-0 victory over rival St. Xavier. Their first came when Patterson blocked a punt in the first quarter, and Dingle recovered the loose ball in the end zone.
Looking to defend its title, Trinity will face Male in a rematch of the 2019 6A championship.
Elizabethtown's Khia Sherrard
Sherrard ended up with the ball in his hands after the Panthers pulled off a double handoff. Sherrard then found a hole, evaded a tackle, and it was off to the races for a 40-yard touchdown.
Sherrard's score helped put Elizabethtown defeat Christian Academy of Louisville, 39-20, and advance to the 3A state championship
Vote below for your favorite play.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 16
