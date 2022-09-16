LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.
Kentucky
|Western
|North Oldham
|Fairdale
|Valley
|Trinity
|Louisville Male
|Kentucky Country Day
|Thomas Nelson
|Seneca
|Southern
|Shelby County
|North Bullitt
|South Oldham
|Oldham County
|Marion County
|Washington County
|John Hardin
|North Hardin
|Moore
|Iroquois
|Central Hardin
|Henderson County
|Fern Creek
|Central
|Elizabethtown
|Nelson County
St. Xavier
|Elder (Cincinnati)
|Eastern
|Waggener
|duPont Manual
|La Salle (Cincinnati)
|Doss
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|Danville
|Atherton
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Owensboro Catholic
|Taylor County
|Campbellsville
|Ballard
|Butler
|Bullitt East
|Bullitt Central
|Bethlehem
|Western Hills
|Spencer County
|Bardstown
|Fort Campbell
|Fort Knox
Indiana
|Brownstown Central
|North Harrison
|Charlestown
|Providence
|Columbus East
|New Albany
|Corydon Central
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Crawford County
|Mitchell
|Eastern Greene
|Clarksville
|Jeffersonville
|Floyd Central
|Jennings County
|Madison
|Paoli
|West Washington
|Salem
|Springs Valley
|Scottsburg
|Silver Creek
|Seymour
|Bedford North Lawrence
|East Noble
|Leo
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.